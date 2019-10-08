FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed safety Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The Falcons acquired Cyprien from Philadelphia on Sept. 30 in a trade for linebacker Duke Riley after losing starter Keanu Neal to a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon. Cyprien played in only one game with Atlanta, last week’s 53-32 loss at Houston.

Atlanta signed former Georgia Tech cornerback D.J. White off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

The Falcons also re-signed offensive lineman John Wetzel and signed punter Sam Irwin-Hill to the practice squad. The team waived practice squad tight end Carson Meier.

