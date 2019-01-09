FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn has continued to reshape his staff by hiring special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica.

The 44-year-old Kotwica directed the Washington Redskins’ special teams the last five years.

Wednesday’s hiring of Kotwica came one day after Quinn brought Dirk Koetter and Mike Mularkey back to the Falcons as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, respectively.

Quinn said he expects Kotwica to bring “an attacking attitude” to Atlanta’s special teams.

Washington’s kickoff unit allowed 18.7 yards per return in 2017 to rank second in the NFL. His 2018 team led the league in kickoff touchback percentage (81.2).

Kotwica coordinated the New York Jets’ special teams in 2013 following four seasons with the team as an assistant.

