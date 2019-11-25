FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, who has missed two games with a sprained knee, is returning to practice.

Coach Dan Quinn says Freeman will participate in Monday’s light practice as the Falcons prepare for Thursday night’s game against New Orleans. It is not known if Freeman will have time in a short practice week to be able to play against the Saints.

Safety Kemal Ishmael, who has missed two games with a concussion, also could return this week.

Quinn had no update on wide receiver Julio Jones, who briefly left Sunday’s 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay with a right shoulder injury. Even after returning to the game, Jones appeared to be bothered by the injury.

