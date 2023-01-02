FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons released receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad on Monday, two days after an altercation with police led to his arrest.

Batson had been on the Falcons’ practice squad all season but didn’t play in a game. He spent the previous four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

According to a statement from Atlanta police, an officer observed a pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its lane at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The officer stopped the vehicle and observed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The statement said Batson resisted the efforts of the officer “and violently fought with the officer.”

The officer discharged his firearm, but no one was struck, the statement said. Batson returned to his vehicle, fled the scene, crashed a short distance away and was arrested while trying to hide.

The officer and Batson were taken to a hospital for injuries they received during the altercation.

Batson faces multiple charges, but the statement did not give additional details.

The Falcons issued a statement saying they “take this matter seriously” while declining further comment.

Coach Arthur Smith would not discuss Batson’s status after a 20-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“We put out the statement, and I’m gonna let that stand,” Smith said.

Batson played a combined 27 games, including three starts, for Tennessee from 2018-21. He has 22 career receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

