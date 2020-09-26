The Atlanta Falcons placed rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell on their covid-19 reserve list Saturday and said he will miss Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears, the strongest indication yet of an NFL team facing an issue with the novel coronavirus pandemic since the start of the regular season.

The Falcons declined to confirm reports that Terrell, a first-round pick in the NFL draft in April, tested positive for the coronavirus in Friday’s testing. Terrell participated in Friday’s practice, according to the team’s injury report, but reportedly did not participate in Saturday’s walk-through.

It was not immediately clear whether the Falcons are facing a broader issue. NFL players, along with coaches and some team staffers, wear tracking devices while inside team facilities to assist with contact tracing. As of Saturday, the Falcons had not added any other players to their covid-19 reserve list, which is both for players who test positive and for those found to have been in contact with someone known to have the virus.

If Terrell tested positive, as reported, any Falcons player found to have been in close contact with him could still be cleared to play Sunday by testing negative via point-of-care testing.

Terrell becomes the second NFL player to miss a game this season because of a coronavirus issue. An unidentified player was withheld from his team’s game last Sunday after exhibiting covid-19 symptoms that morning, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. That player had tested negative the previous day.

Players, coaches and certain team staffers are tested daily for the virus except on game days under the protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association. Any player with an inconclusive result from testing on the day before a game can be cleared to play with a negative result in rapid-result testing on game day, provided the result is available at least two hours before kickoff.