ATLANTA (1-1) AT INDIANAPOLIS (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Colts by 2½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Falcons 1-1; Colts 1-0-1

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 14-2

LAST MEETING — Colts beat Falcons 24-21, Nov. 22 2015

LAST WEEK — Falcons beat Eagles 24-20; Colts beat Titans 19-17

AP PRO32 RANKING —Falcons No. 17 , Colts No. 16

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (28), PASS (9).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (16), PASS (1).

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22T), RUSH (2T), PASS (32).

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (20), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Game features two of season’s hottest early-season passing duos. Falcons QB Matt Ryan and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett both have five TD passes, tied for fourth in league, and Falcons WR Julio Jones and Colts WR T.Y. Hilton are tied for third in league with three TD catches. … Ryan needs 10 completions to pass John Elway (4,123) for No. 9 in league history. Ryan’s next TD also will break tie with Elway (300) for No. 11 all-time. Ryan has topped 300-yard mark in each of first two games. … Jones has TD reception in league-high six straight games and needs three to pass Andre Rison (56) for third most in franchise history. … Atlanta K Matt Bryant has 389 field goals, second among active players behind NFL record-holder Adam Vinatieri (583). … Falcons DB coach Doug Mallory returns to home state. He’s son of late Bill Mallory, who won school record of 68 games as Indiana Hoosiers coach. Mallory’s brother, Curt, is head coach at Indiana State. … Game will be Colts’ first at Lucas Oil Stadium since Andrew Luck announced retirement. … Indy has won four of last five in series but took only home defeat in series when Falcons last visited in 2011. … Indy’s 370 yards rushing are No. 3 in franchise history after two regular-season games and most since 1971. … Colts’ defense is second in league with eight sacks and hasn’t allowed 100-yard rusher in 20 consecutive regular-season games, second-longest streak in NFL behind New Orleans (24). … Eric Ebron has 15 touchdowns over past two seasons, most among NFL tight ends. … Vinatieri has missed five of eight kicks, including career-high three extra points this season. … Fantasy tip: Jones is off to another fast start for Falcons and could have big mismatch if Colts’ top cornerback, Pierre Desir, sits out with knee injury.

