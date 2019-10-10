ATLANTA (1-4) at ARIZONA (1-3-1)

Sunday, 4:05 ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Atlanta by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Atlanta 1-4, Arizona 3-2

SERIES RECORD — Cardinals lead 16-15

LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Cardinals 40-14, Dec. 16, 2018

LAST WEEK — Falcons lost to Texans 53-32; Cardinals beat Bengals 26-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Falcons No. 28, Cardinals No. 27

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (28), PASS (3).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (27), PASS (20).

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (11), PASS (17).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (19), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cardinals and Falcons are tied for No. 1 in NFL with 11 forced fumbles. … Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald and Falcons WR Julio Jones have combined for 100 career games with at least 100 yards receiving. Jones has 51, Fitzgerald 49. … Atlanta has lost all the games it has played at State Farm Stadium, including 2008 wild-card playoff game. … Falcons QB Matt Ryan on pace for ninth straight season with 4,000-plus yards passing. Jones on pace for sixth straight with 1,000-plus yards receiving. … Falcons’ Austin Hooper has 28 catches, second most for TE this season. … Falcons K Matt Bryant has 1,739 career points, ranks third among active kickers behind Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski. … Atlanta gave up 592 total yards to Houston in last week’s loss, including 426 yards passing. … Atlanta RB Devonta Freeman averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. Hasn’t scored rushing TD. … Arizona top draft pick Kyler Murray is first NFL QB with at least 1,300 yards passing, 200 yards rushing through first five career games. … Cardinals K Zane Gonzalez leads NFL with 14 field goals this season. … Cardinals LB Chandler Jones has 45 sacks in 53 games since joining team in 2016. … Cardinals LB Terrell Suggs has 136 career sacks, tied with Jared Allen for 11th place in NFL history. … Cardinals had 514 total yards win vs. Bengals. Second time in 11 seasons Arizona topped 500 total yards. … Cardinals have 22 scoring drives this season, ranking eighth in NFL, but 14 ended with field goals. … Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks third in NFL with 54 tackles this season. … Fitzgerald has caught pass in 232 straight games dating back to 2004. Fantasy tip: Fitzgerald good play against ailing, leaky Atlanta secondary.

___

