FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — After focusing on defense in the NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons added more help on offense when they agreed to contracts with 20 college free agents on Monday.

The Falcons took four defensive players, including Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell in the first round, among their six picks in the draft.

Atlanta announced agreements with three undrafted wide receivers on Monday: Jalen McCleskey of Tulane, Chris Rowland of Tennessee State and Juwan Green of Albany.

McCleskey transferred from Oklahoma State in 2018. His father, former Saints and Cardinals defensive back J.J. McCleskey, is Tulane’s secondary coach.

The Falcons also reached deals with tight ends Jared Pinkney of Vanderbilt and Caleb Repp of Utah State. Pinkney is from Norcross High School near Atlanta.

The group includes five offensive linemen: Austin Capps, Arkansas; Hunter Atkinson, Georgia State; Scottie Dill, Memphis; Justin Gooseberry, Rice and Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo. Atkinson, a four-year starter at Georgia State, is from Flowery Branch, Georgia, and West Hall High School.

South Dakota State fullback Mikey Daniel is the only running back in the group.

Cornerbacks Tyler Hall of Wyoming, Delrick Abrams of Colorado and Rojesterman Farris of Hawaii will join what general manager Thomas Dimitroff rated as the top priority position of the draft. The team also agreed to deals with defensive ends Austin Edwards of Ferris State and Bryson Young of Oregon and defensive tackles Hinwa Allieu of Nebraska-Kearney and Sailosi Latu of San Jose State.

The free-agent class also includes linebackers Ray Wilborn of Ball State and Jordan Williams of Baylor.

