FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons continued to bolster their defensive line by agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with tackle Tyeler Davison.

Davison started 12 of 14 games with the New Orleans Saints last season and had two sacks with 23 tackles.

The addition Saturday comes after the Falcons signed defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a one-year deal Tuesday. Clayborn played for the Falcons from 2015-17 before one season with New England.

Davison started 48 of 61 games in four seasons with the Saints.

The Falcons also have strengthened their offensive line this offseason by signing guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown.

