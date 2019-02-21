TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Mike Holloway Jr. had a career-high 35 points as Fairleigh Dickinson topped Sacred Heart 81-63 on Thursday night.
Holloway made 15 of 19 shots. He added eight rebounds.
Jahlil Jenkins had 12 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (14-13, 9-6 Northeast Conference). Kaleb Bishop added 10 points.
Koreem Ozier had 22 points for the Pioneers (12-16, 8-7). E.J. Anosike added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Jare’l Spellman had three blocks.
Sean Hoehn, the Pioneers’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, had only six points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).
The Knights leveled the season series against the Pioneers with the win. Sacred Heart defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 69-63 on Feb. 7. Fairleigh Dickinson plays Wagner at home on Saturday. Sacred Heart faces Central Connecticut on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com