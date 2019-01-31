HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Darnell Edge scored 20 points and Fairleigh Dickinson ran its winning streak to four with an 80-77 victory over LIU Brooklyn on Thursday.
Edge was 7-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers for the Knights (10-11, 5-4 Northeast), whose last loss came at LIU, 79-77, on Jan. 19. The win snapped a three-game losing streak against the Blackbirds (10-11, 4-5). Those three losses were by a total of eight points.
Kaleb Bishop added 16 points, making 4 of 5 from the arc, with eight rebounds. Jahlil Jenkins, with 15 points, was 6 of 6 at the free-throw line, all in the final two minutes, and had nine assists. Mike Holloway Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds and Xzavier Malone-Key 10 points as all five starters reached double figures.
Four of LIU’s starters scored in double figures: Julian Batts had 17, Raul Frias (four 3-pointers) and Ty Flowers added 16 each and Raiquan Clark 15 with nine rebounds.
Trailing by as many as 11 in the second half, LIU was within two multiple times, the last after Batts’ 3-pointer with 33 seconds left. But two free throws each from Edge and Jenkins sealed the win.
FDU outscored LIU 30-13 over the final 10½ minutes of the first half, making 6 of 7 3-point tries in that span, to lead 45-38.