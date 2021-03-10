ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Taj Benning had a career-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds as No. 7 seed Fairfield upset second-seeded Monmouth 79-60 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney on Wednesday night.

Jake Wojcik had 12 points for Fairfield (9-16). Caleb Green added 12 points. Supreme Cook had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Stags play third-seeded Saint Peter’s or No. 11 seed Rider in the semifinals Friday.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Fairfield scored 41 first-half points, a season high for Fairfield, while the 26 points in the second half for Monmouth were the fewest of the season for Monmouth.

Melik Martin had 12 points for the Hawks (12-8).

