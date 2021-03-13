ORONO, Maine (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw four touchdowns — three to Andre Miller — and Maine beat No. 13-ranked Albany 38-34 on Saturday in a game that featured seven lead changes.

The last of the day occurred when Fagnano hit Miller on a 10-yard quick slant to the right side for the game’s last score with 3:58 left.

It was Maine’s third straight touchdown drive wrapped around and in between back-to-back touchdowns from Albany. Despite that, the Black Bears stepped up and stonewalled Albany on its final drive by holding the Great Danes to zero yards and forced the punt.

Maine never relinquished the ball killing the last 2:55 off the clock.

Miller caught touchdown passes of 37 and 5 yards and finished with 144-yards receiving on eight receptions. Fagnano threw for 249 yards in addition to running it 13 times for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Black Bears (1-1, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) recovered quite nicely from last week’s 37-0 beatdown at the hands of Delaware collecting 412 yards of total offense despite being penalized 12 times for 111 yards.

Maine now has won six straight against the Great Danes and is 9-5 all-time against Albany (1-1, 1-1).

Jeff Undercuffler threw two touchdowns for Albany and Karl Moffor had 155 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns.

