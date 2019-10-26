ORONO, Maine (AP) — Joe Fagnano ran threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns and Maine beat William & Mary 34-25 on Saturday.

The Tribe built leads of 6-0 and 12-7 but couldn’t make them hold up. Receiver Earnest Edwards threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Jaquan Blair to give Maine (3-5, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association) a 7-6 lead. Later, Fagnano threw a 67-yard score to Edwards for a 14-12 lead Maine would never surrender.

Joe Fitzpatrick’s 1-yard run with 6:12 remaining before halftime made it 21-12. Then, on the second play of the second half, Fagnano threw a 64-yard TD pass to Blair for a 16-point lead. Blair caught four passes for 115 yards.

Hollis Mathis rushed 52 yards and scored three times for the Tribe (2-6, 0-4), but he struggled throwing the ball and completed just 4 of 22 pass attempts for 68 yards.

Owen Wright led William & Mary on the ground with 73 yards rushing on 13 carries.