SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One leader Max Verstappen was fastest in first practice for the Styrian Grand Prix on Friday.

The Red Bull driver clocked 1 minute, 5.910 seconds to lead Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly by .256.

Lewis Hamilton trailed by .422 as he edged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas for third.

Bottas had a shot at the fastest lap when he posted the quickest times in the first two sections before going wide on the final corner, which meant his time was deleted for violating the track limits.

Hamilton and Bottas won the two races held on the track in the Austrian Alps last year, while Verstappen triumphed in 2018 and 2019.

Most drivers completed more laps than usual in first practice as teams were eager to gather as much data as possible on the dry circuit. Rain was forecast for the second session later Friday.

Verstappen leads overall with 131 points ahead of seven-time champion Hamilton with 119. Sergio Perez is third with 84.

Perez clocked only the 13th fastest time in a session that saw him spin in his Red Bull, while Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari spun on Turn 1 and blocked the pit exit.

