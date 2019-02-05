RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young is free on bond after he was arrested on a drunken driving charge.
In a statement, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the former Texas Longhorns star was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the Missouri City area of suburban Houston. The six-year NFL veteran, who lists a Missouri City address as his residence, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Hanel told the Houston Chronicle that “the deputy noticed slurred speech and a strong smell of alcoholic beverage.” He also said Young “flunked every sobriety test they gave to him.”
Young served 18 months’ probation after pleading no contest in January 2017 to driving drunk in Austin.
