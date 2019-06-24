NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Kentucky center Dorie Harrison is transferring to Lipscomb.

Lipscomb announced Monday that it was adding Harrison, who sat out the 2018-19 season for unspecified personal health reasons. The move represents a homecoming for the 6-foot-3 Harrison, who graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Harrison said in a statement that she believed in new Lipscomb coach Lauren Sumski’s vision. Harrison added that “I honestly believe she supports me as a person first before anything else, which is so rare to find.”

Harrison played 32 games for Kentucky as a freshman in the 2017-18 season and averaged 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 16.9 minutes. She made eight starts that year and also scored in double figures eight times.

She is the younger sister of Dallas Wings forward and former Tennessee player Isabelle Harrison.