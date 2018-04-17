NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has retired after an 11-year career in which he established himself as one of the NFL’s best at his position.
The 34-year-old Mangold announced Tuesday morning on Twitter he will sign a one-day contract with the Jets to retire as a member of the team. Mangold didn’t play last season after he was released by New York in February 2017.
The Jets will hold a news conference April 24 at their facility to honor the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.
Mangold was a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2006 and immediately became a starter for New York.
Known for his consistency, sense of humor and blond, bushy Viking-like beard, Mangold was one of the most popular Jets players among teammates and fans.
