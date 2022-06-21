LAS VEGAS — Courtney Vandersloot scored 25 points and the Chicago Sky pulled off the biggest comeback in WNBA history, rallying from 28 points behind to beat the Las Vegas Aces 104-95 on Tuesday night.

Vandersloot, a former standout for Gonzaga and Kentwood High School in Covington, made 10 of 14 shots and had a game-high eight assists.

The previous WNBA record was a 25-point comeback, most recently done in 2013 by the Sky.

Las Vegas (13-3) shot 63% from the field in the first quarter, and scored 41 points to set a franchise record for points in a quarter. But Chicago outscored Las Vegas 59-25, after falling behind by 28 points, to enter the fourth quarter with a lead.

The Sky went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter to take their first lead, 67-66, since the score was 4-2.

Candace Parker added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago (11-5).

The Sky victory means the teams split their head-to-head meetings so home court for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game will come down to the second tiebreaker. That’s point differential in the Cup games and the Aces have a huge lead over the Sky with two games to play.

Advertising

Jackie Young scored 23 points and former Washington Huskies standout Kelsey Plum had 22 points and eight assists for Las Vegas.

Young made a three-pointer to cap Las Vegas’ 23-0 run for a 25-4 lead in the first quarter.

• Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Moriah Jefferson had 12 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the host Phoenix Mercury 84-71 to snap a five-game losing streak.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 25 for the Mercury.

• Maya Caldwell scored 18 points, rookie Rhyne Howard added 16 points and eight rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream defeated the visiting Dallas Wings 80-75 to snap a four-game losing streak.

• Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points, former Storm player Katie Lou Samuelson added 13 and the host Los Angeles Sparks edged the Washington Mystics 84-82 to halt a three-game skid.

Ariel Atkins scored 22 points for the Mystics.