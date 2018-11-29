BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The wife of Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly says her husband has undergone what is hoped to be his last cancer-related surgery.
On Instagram Wednesday, Jill Kelly posted a picture of the former football player giving a thumbs-up sign from a hospital bed in New York City. Her comment said “all went as planned!”
In an earlier post, Jill Kelly said doctors told the couple it should be the 58-year-old’s last surgery.
Kelly last underwent surgery in March when doctors at Mount Sinai Health System removed cancer from is upper jaw and lymph nodes and reconstructed his upper jaw.
A portion of Kelly’s jaw was removed in 2013 after Kelly was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.