ITTA BENNA, Miss. (AP) — Jacoby Ross and Reginald Gee scored 16 points apiece and Tobi Ewuosho hit a jumper with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to help Alabama State beat Mississippi Valley State 81-79 on Monday night.

AJ Farrar added 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Ewuosho finished with eight points and eight rebounds for Alabama State (5-10, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The Hornets snapped a nine-game road losing streak.

Ross, who made 4 of 7 from behind the arc, hit a deep, contested 3-pointer — his second in overtime — to make it 79-all with 58.1 seconds left. MVSU missed a 3 as the shot clock expired, setting up Ewuosho’s winner. He dribbled from the right corner to the elbow, pivoted and hit a fading jumper. Michael Green’s potential winning heave from three-quarters court missed at the buzzer.

Gregory Jones-Rollins converted a 3-point play to spark a 9-1 run that gave the Delta Devils a 71-63 lead with 1:27 left in regulation. Gee hit 1 of 2 foul shots, Tereke Eckwood converted a 3-point play and, after a MVSU turnover, Gee made a layup to pull the Hornets within two. Leon Daniels stole a pass, was fouled and hit both free throws to make it 71-all and Ewuosho blocked a potential tying layup to force overtime.

Green and Jones-Rollins led the Delta Devils (3-14, 1-2) with 18 points apiece.