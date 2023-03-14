Steele Venters hit a tiebreaking three-pointer with 16 seconds left to lead the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team to an 81-74 win over Washington State on Tuesday night in a first-round NIT game in Pullman.

The Eagles made two free throws and had a dunk after a steal in the final seconds for the final margin.

Venters, out of Ellensburg High School, had a game-high 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting. The MVP of the Big Sky Conference shot 4 of 9 on three-pointers.

Angelo Allegri and Tyreese Davis each added 12 points for Eastern (23-10). The Eagles next play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Youngstown State and Oklahoma State. That game will be played either Saturday or Sunday.

The Eagles were unable to hold on to a nine-point halftime lead, at one point watching the Cougars go on a 17-2 run midway through the second half. But Eastern responded and the game was a back-and-forth affair in the final 10 minutes.

DJ Rodman had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars, whose season ended with a 17-17 record.

–Seattle University men’s player Cameron Tyson was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2022-23 Division I All-District 6 First Team.

Softball

No. 8 Washington won for the 11th time in the past 12 games, beating UNLV 7-1 at Husky Softball Stadium to improve to 21-4.

The Huskies next face third-ranked UCLA on the road in a three-game series that starts on Friday.

Gymnastics

California’s Mya Lauzon, a product of Kentridge High School, was named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Week after the sophomore recorded Cal’s first-ever perfect 10 on beam.

Golf

Washington’s Petr Hruby was named Pac-12 Men’s Golfer of the Week after his victory at the Lamkin San Diego Classic. The senior shot a 12-under 204 over three rounds, winning by three shots at San Diego Country Club.