LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Kurt Zouma scored his first Everton goal in a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday, giving the Merseyside club only its second win in nine Premier League matches.

Zouma, who is spending the season on loan at Goodison Park from Chelsea, headed in from Lucas Digne’s cross in the 61st minute.

Substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin was set up by Ademola Lookman to complete the win in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

It came at the end of a week when Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, while backing manager Marco Silva, told the annual general meeting that the season so far was “not good enough.”

Everton is now up to 10th in the standings, three points ahead of Bournemouth, which has lost nine of its last 12 league games.

___

