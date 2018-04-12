Carter Hart makes 42 saves and Garrett Pilon and Wyatte Wylie scored back-to-back goals 46 seconds apart for a 3-2 victory. Everett leads the series 3-1.

Garrett Pilon and Wyatte Wylie scored 46 seconds apart and Carter Hart made 42 saves to lift Everett to a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind victory Thursday over Portland at Moda Center in Game 4 of their WHL playoffs series.

The Silvertips lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Game 5 is at 7:35 p.m. Friday at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

Henri Jokiharju gave Portland a 2-1 lead with 2:07 remaining, but Pilon scored on the next shift to tie the score and Wylie scored his first playoff goal just 46 seconds later for a 3-2 lead.

Hart, already called the best goaltender in WHL history, showed why, stopping 28 shots in the first two periods alone.

Portland outshot the Silvertips 44-26.