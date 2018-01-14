Matt Fonteyne scored the winner in the shootout for Everett, which won 4-3.

The Everett Silvertips beat the Portland Winterhawks in a key Western Hockey League game on Sunday night.

The 4-3 shootout win moved the Tips into a tie in the WHL’s U.S. Division with Portland.

Everett entered the game a point behind Portland for first place. Everett gets two points for the win. Portland gets a point for a shootout loss.

Matt Fonteyne scored the winner in the shootout for Everett. He also scored the team’s first goal of the night in the second period.

Connor Dewar scored in the seventh minute of the third period to give Everett the lead. Portland’s Skyler McKenzie scored his second goal at the 15:25 mark to tie the game 3-3.

Everett won the shootout 2-1.