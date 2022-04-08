Spencer Packard hit a grand slam in the eighth inning and the Everett AquaSox opened the High-A baseball season with a 4-2 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Friday night at Funko Field.

Starter Isaiah Campbell went five innings for Everett, allowing one run on four hits. Leon Hunter pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win and Evan Johnson got the save.

Rhine named SPU volleyball coach

Jason Rhine, who spent the past seven seasons at Colorado Christian University, has been named the new volleyball head coach at Seattle Pacific, as announced Friday by athletic director Jackson Stava.

Rhine takes over from former coach Abbie Wright, who resigned after five seasons to become the associate head coach at Fresno State.

More baseball

• The Rainiers game against Salt Lake was postponed due to wet grounds. There will be a doubleheader Saturday starting at 2:05 p.m. at Cheney Stadium.

• Connor O’Brien hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning as host Seattle University (8-18, 6-8 WAC) secured a 5-4 win over Utah Valley (11-20, 4-10).

Hockey

• Alex Swetlikoff had a hat trick and an assist as the host Everett Silvertips beat the Tri-City Americans 5-2.

Women’s tennis

• Vanessa Wong picked up her best win of the season but Washington (13-7, 4-4 Pac-12) lost 6-1 to Stanford at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.

• Host Washington State (6-13, 1-7 Pac-12) lost 4-3 to California (13-6, 6-1).

Men’s tennis

• Washington (15-7, 2-3 Pac-12) lost 4-1 at Stanford. UW’s Clement Chidekh beat Axel Geller 6-3, 7-5 in a matchup of two All-Pac-12 first-teamers.