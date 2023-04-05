It was a rather ho-hum day for Shohei Ohtani, by his exalted standards.

On the mound, he didn’t have his usual pinpoint command, yet still wiggled his way through six innings with only one run allowed and eight strikeouts. At the plate, Ohtani got on base three times with two walks and an RBI single that he cued at 68 mph down the third-base line to drive in what turned out to be the decisive run in a 4-3 Angels’ victory Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

A nice day’s work, to be sure, but certainly nothing quite as riveting as his epic World Baseball Classic showdown with now-teammate Mike Trout, or any of about 800 other logic-defying feats over the years by Ohtani. Oh, he did manage to become the first person in baseball history with a pitch-clock violation in one game as both a pitcher and hitter, but that won’t appear on his Hall of Fame plaque.

Yet it was hard to take your eyes off the man who has become the best show in baseball — maybe all of sports. And the man that Mariners fans should covet above anyone else when he, presumably, becomes a free agent after the 2023 season.

I say “presumably,” because the Angels could still swoop in and sign Ohtani to an extension. But the odds of Ohtani not testing out what would surely be the most lucrative free-agent marketplace any ballplayer has ever seen is minuscule, if not nonexistent.

So as the Mariners limp onto the road after a disheartening 2-5 season-opening homestand, one in which they lost a key starting pitcher and watched their offense let them down time and again, you can’t help but ponder.

Ponder what it would mean to land the one player in baseball — at least since Babe Ruth — who is an elite pitcher and an elite hitter, in one fell swoop, for the 2024 season and beyond. Answer: It would be the biggest single player acquisition in the history of the franchise and probably in the history of Seattle sports. The prospect of Shohei Ohtani, Luis Castillo and Julio Rodriguez on the same team is the stuff dreams are made of.

But don’t go out and buy an Ohtani Mariners jersey quite yet. As enticing as it sounds, I’d rate the odds of Ohtani ending up in Seattle as a distinct longshot for two reasons — the Mariners’ stomach (or lack of) for dishing out a groundbreaking contract that analysts have pegged at $500 million, $600 million, or even higher; and Ohtani’s desire to play in Seattle when he already batted aside their overture once before.

The Mariners, remember, made it their mission to sign Ohtani when he left the Nippon Ham Fighters before the 2017 season. Because of the peculiarities of the posting system, money was not a factor; he could only sign a standard rookie contract. So for the seven finalists for his services — which included the Mariners, Rangers, Giants, Padres, Dodgers, Cubs and, of course, Angels — it became about convincing Ohtani that their city would be the most palatable.

The Mariners had spent a year scouting Ohtani, whom general manager Jerry Dipoto compared to the mythical Roy Hobbs, and former Mariner pitcher Anthony Bass, his teammate on the Fighters, called “a 10-tool player.” They spent nearly as long preparing their pitch, which by all accounts included all the bells and whistles they could muster.

“We poured it out,” Dipoto said back in 2017 when Ohtani announced he had chosen Anaheim. “We poured it out, everything from our (recruiting) pitch to our heart. And it didn’t work out for us. That’s the way it goes. He made a decision that worked for him and his family at the time. I’ve never begrudged anybody a decision.”

Would Ohtani have a change of heart six years later? There was speculation at the time that the specter of Ichiro, initially believed to be an asset in Seattle’s pursuit, might have worked against them because of Ohtani’s desire to carve out his own niche, free of Ichiro’s shadow. Perhaps now that he’s carved out the most hallowed niche imaginable, that will cease to be a factor and he’ll give Seattle a more favorable look.

But the competition will be fierce. You can bet that all the usual financial behemoths — the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees — will be involved. The Padres can’t resist going all-in on every available superstar, and the Rangers have shown that penchant as well. The Giants are itching to land a foundational player after missing out on Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. The Angels won’t bow out without a fight. Other teams will test the waters, you can bet.

Even if Ohtani is open to Seattle, the fundamental question is whether the Mariners have the desire to compete in that field. They certainly know full well what Ohtani would mean for their ongoing pursuit of a World Series title. Asked before Wednesday’s game whether he ever thought he’d see a two-way player of Ohtani’s stature, Mariners’ manager Scott Servais replied:

“It really blows me away. I go back to when Shohei first came over to MLB and, of course, we were involved in scouting him and recruiting him and trying to get him to come our way. But even at that time, I had no idea he was going to have the impact that he’s had on both sides of the ball. I certainly saw the impact from the pitching side. But you don’t know how guys are going to adjust to the pitching at the major league level, and now he has made really good adjustments there. It is a unique talent, a generational one that I doubt we’ll ever see again.”

But despite being cited by Forbes recently as the most profitable team in baseball, it’s valid to wonder if the Mariners would be willing to wade into the financial waters that Ohtani will command; $50 million a year for 10 years has been bandied about. Considering that they sat out all the big-name shortstops on the market the last two years, despite having a crying need for one, skepticism is even more appropriate.

Perhaps the Mariners have been saving their chips for an all-out pursuit of the biggest name of them all. It seems hard to fathom that they wouldn’t make another all-out run for the most impactful player in the game, who would be a huge drawing card at the same time he fills two gigantic needs.

On a cold April day when Ohtani’s presence was massive, it was a thought to warm the chill of a disappointing Mariners’ start.