BOSTON (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan registered 18 points, including the game-winning layup with 4.8 seconds left, and eight rebounds as Princeton edged past Harvard 74-73 on Sunday.

Evbuomwan took an inbounds pass at the top of the key with nine seconds to play and drove down the left side of the lane to give the Tigers two wins over the Crimson in three days, following a 74-67 win at home on Friday.

Jaelin Llewellyn had 16 points for Princeton (21-5, 11-2 Ivy League), which won its sixth consecutive game. Ethan Wright added 11 points.

Luka Sakota had 14 points for the Crimson (13-12, 5-8). Evan Nelson added 14 points. Noah Kirkwood had 12 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Crimson this season. Princeton defeated Harvard 74-67 last Friday.

