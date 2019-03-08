RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Evans had 23 points as VCU won its 12th consecutive game, topping Saint Joseph’s 75-63 on Friday night.

Issac Vann had 15 points for VCU (25-6, 16-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). De’Riante Jenkins added 11 points and six rebounds. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Charlie Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks (13-18, 6-12). Lamarr Kimble added 15 points. Jared Bynum had 10 points.

