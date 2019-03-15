BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — European weightlifting champion Florin Ionut Croitoru has tested positive for three different steroids in a retest of his sample from the 2012 Olympics.

The International Weightlifting Federation has suspended the Romanian, who was ninth in the 56-kilogram class at the 2012 Olympics. More than 30 other lifters from around the world, including 16 medalists, have since failed doping tests from those games.

A ban for Croitoru could also threaten the European gold medal he won at 62kg in 2013.

He originally finished fourth in that event, but was promoted to gold when all three of the original medalists received doping bans. All of the original top eight finishers from that event have now tested positive at some stage of their careers.

