EUROPEAN TOUR AND PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA

FORTINET AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Brisbane, Australia.

Course: Royal Queensland GC. Yardage: 7,134. Par: 71.

Prize money: 2 million Australian dollars. Winner’s share: 333,333 AD.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jediah Morgan.

DP World Tour winner: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship.

Notes: British Open champion Cameron Smith returns to the Australian PGA for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour and starts a new season four days after last season ended. … Smith is among six players who have competed in Saudi-funded LIV Golf events this year. Others are Marc Leishman, Wade Ormsby and defending champion Jed Morgan. … Past champions in the field include Robert Allenby and Geoff Ogilvy. … Ryan Fox, who had a chance to win the DP World points list last season, is playing. Fox is No. 27 in the world. He ended last year at No. 213. … Adam Scott won the Australian PGA for the second time in 2019. … Other past champions in the field include Geoff Ogilvy and Robert Allenby. … The tournament dates to 1928. The first non-Australian winner was Gary Player in 1957.

Next week: ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://pga.org.au/

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

JOBURG OPEN

Site: Johannesburg, South Africa.

Course: Houghton GC. Yardage: 7,153. Par: 71.

Prize money: 17.5 million Rand. Winner’s share: 2.916 million Rand.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thriston Lawrence.

DP World Tour winner: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship.

Notes: The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour, the start of a two-week stretch in South Africa. … The field includes Christian Bezuidenhout among top-ranked South African golfers. At No. 74, he is the third-highest ranked South African behind Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester. … LIV Golf players in the field include Shaun Norris and Hennie DuPlessis. … The Joburg Open has been co-sanctioned by the European tour since it began in 2007. … Nine of the 14 winners of the Joburg Open were South Africans. Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel is a two-time winner. He is not in the field this week. … Last year’s tournament was shortened to 54 holes because of travel restrictions, and then to 36 holes because of weather. … Thriston Lawrence won the first of two European tour events last season at the Joburg Open.

Next week: Investec South African Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://sunshinetour.com/

PGA TOUR

Last week: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic.

Next tournament: Hero World Challenge on Dec. 1-4.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 19-22.

Race to CME Globe winner: Lydia Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

OTHER TOURS

Ladies European Tour: Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, Alferini GC, Benahavis, Spain. Defending champion: Carlota Ciganda. Television: Thursday-Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay). Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Casio World Open, Kochi Kuroshio CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: Mikumu Horikawa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Japan LPGA: JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, Miyazaki CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Kana Mikashima. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Asian Tour: Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open, Kurmitola GC, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Defending champion: Online: https://asiantour.com/

