EUROPEAN TOUR

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Virginia Water, England.

Course: Wentworth GC (West). Yardage: 7,267. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.33 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tyrrell Hatton.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Nicolai Hojgaard won the Italian Open.

Notes: This is the final event for nine players to qualify for Europe’s Ryder Cup team. Padraig Harrington will make his three captain’s pick after the tournament is over. … This is the European Tour’s flagship event, which has recently moved from May to September. … Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the two highest-ranked Europeans in the world, are not playing to prepare for the Ryder Cup. … The field includes Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood. … Billy Horschel, who is No. 4 in the Race to Dubai on the strength of his WGC-Dell Match Play win, is in the field. … Also playing are Adam Scott and Justin Rose. … The tournament dates to 1972, with Tony Jacklin winning the inaugural event at Wentworth. … The flagship event briefly rotated to links courses like Royal St. George’s and Royal Birkdale. It has been at Wentworth every year since 1984. … The only American to win the BMW PGA Championship was Arnold Palmer in 1975. … Hovland, Horschel, defending champion Tyrrell Hatton and Min Woo Lee are the only players from the top 10 in the Race to Dubai standings who are playing.

Next week: KLM Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

ASCENSION CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: St. Louis.

Course: Norwood Hills CC. Yardage: 6,882. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 3:30-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last tournament: Joe Durant won The Ally Challenge.

Notes: Langer turned 64, shot his age and was runner-up last week at The Ally Challenge, which returned him back to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings. He leads by a little more than $35,000 over Jim Furyk. … The debut of the tournament was supposed to be last year until it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. … Jim Furyk and Davis Love III are among those playing. They are assistant captains to Steve Stricker in the Ryder Cup in two weeks. … Among those receiving a sponsor’s exemption was Jay Williamson, who was born in St. Louis. … Because of the double season brought on by the pandemic, this is the 32nd event of the season, with seven more to go. … The last PGA Tour-sanctioned event in the St. Louis area was the PGA Championship at Bellerive in 2018, won by Brooks Koepka. … Norwood Hills is where Ben Hogan won his second major at the 1948 PGA Championship.

Next week: Sanford International.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Patrick Cantlay won the Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup.

Next week: Fortinet Championship.

FedEx Cup champion: Patrick Cantlay.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Europe won the Solheim Cup.

Next week: Cambia Portland Classic.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Joseph Bramlett the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Next tournament: End of season.

Points leader: Stephan Jaeger.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Ladies European Tour: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Holzhausern Golf Park, Ennetsee, Switzerland. Defending champion: Amy Boulden. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Big Green Egg German Challenge, Wittelsbacher GC, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Advertising

Japan LPGA: JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup, Shizu Hills CC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Saki Nagamine. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Sunshine Tour: Sunshine Tour Invitational, Centurion CC, Gauteng, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Korean LPGA: KB Financial Group Star Championship, Blackstone GC, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Hyo Joo Kim. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports