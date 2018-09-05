LONDON (AP) — Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey are the European team’s wild-card selections for the Ryder Cup.
European captain Thomas Bjorn made the announcement Wednesday, picking experienced players to balance a team containing five rookies among the automatic qualifiers.
The eight qualifiers were Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren.
The Ryder Cup will take place at Le Golf National in Paris from Sept. 28-30. The United States won the last edition, at Hazeltine in 2016.
