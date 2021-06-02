The international returns of France striker Karim Benzema, England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Germany players Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller didn’t go according to plan on Wednesday.

Benzema, back in France’s team after a 5½-year absence, had a penalty saved and also hit the post in a 3-0 win over Wales in a warmup match ahead of the European Championship.

At least he came through the game unscathed, unlike Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool right back, who was selected by England for Euro 2020 after being dropped for international matches in March, sustained a thigh injury late in a 1-0 win over Austria and had to be helped back to the locker room.

“It’s not good to see him come off the way he did,” England coach Gareth Southgate said of Alexander-Arnold, one of four right backs in the 26-man squad.

Hummels and Müller made their returns for Germany 2½ years after their last national-team appearances but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Denmark in another match between sides who qualified for the Euros.

The Netherlands scored an 89th-minute equalizer through Memphis Depay to draw 2-2 with Scotland in another warmup.

Euro 2020 starts June 11.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80