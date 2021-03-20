CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Riddell passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns and East Tennessee State capitalized on three turnovers to keep The Citadel winless, 28-21 on Saturday.

On the second play of the game, Di’Andre Davis forced a fumble and Tyree Robinson ran it in from the 27 to give ETSU a 7-0 lead. The Buccaneers scored 21 unanswered points, spanning halftime, before The Citadel capped the scoring with 2:42 left.

ETSU botched a snap on third down and punted it 26 yards to give The Citadel the ball at the Buccaneers’ 45 with 1:54 to go. After two incompletions, Darique Hampton completed a pass to Raleigh Webb for eight yards and ETSU stopped Sam Llewellyn short on fourth down to seal it.

Will Huzzie made six catches for 94 yards, including a 49-yard score, and Jacob Saylors added 52 yards receiving and a score for ETSU (2-1). The Buccaneers’ scoring drives were two, six, three and five plays.

Hampton and Jaylan Adams combined to throw for 98 yards on 6-of-12 passing for The Citadel (0-8). Nathan Storch rushed for 54 yards, and Adams, Hampton and Cooper Wallace each had a rushing score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25