CHICAGO (AP) — Substitute Derrick Etienne scored twice in a 12-minute span of the second half and Cucho Hernández delivered the game-winner in his debut as the Columbus Crew rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Etienne cut a two-goal deficit in half in the 63rd minute and scored the equalizer in the 75th for Columbus (6-5-7).

Hernández, a 23-year-old Columbian who played for England’s Watford club in the Premier League, joined the team after the Crew agreed to pay a club-record transfer fee of just over $10 million. Hernández paid immediate dividends with a goal in the 83rd minute and three points for the Crew.

Rafael Czichos scored in the 29th minute and Chris Mueller found the net in the 41st to stake Chicago (4-10-5) to a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Fire outshot the Crew 13-9 and had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

Eloy Room had three saves for Columbus. Gaga Slonina saved one for Chicago.

___

