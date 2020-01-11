HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Etienne’s 3-point play with 31-seconds left helped Texas Southern hold off a late Prairie View A&M rally to earn a 71-67 Southwestern Conference victory Saturday night.

Prairie View got with on one, 65-64 on Devonte Patterson’s layup with 1:52 left, but John Jones hit the second of two free throws and Etienne took a feed from Yahuza Rasas and scored at the basket and added a free throw to make it 69-64. Rasas and Etienne each added a free throw in the closing seconds and Antione Lister hit a 3 for the Panthers.

Etienne led four Tigers into double figure-scoring with 18 points. Justin Hopkins added 16 points, Rasas 11 and Eden Ewing 10. Rasas led Texas Southern (5-11, 2-1) with 12 rebounds.

Patterson scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Prairie View (6-10, 2-1). Gerard Andrew added 16 points and Darius Williams contributed 10 points off the bench.

Texas Southern plays at Jackson State Saturday. Prairie View is at Grambling State Saturday.