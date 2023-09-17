EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay broke the world record in the 5,000 meters at the season-ending Prefontaine Classic track and field meet on Sunday, finishing in 14:00.21.

Tsegay bested the record of 14:05.20 set by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon earlier this year in Paris. Tsegay’s finish was nearly 12 seconds better than her personal best. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was runner-up in 14:05.92.

Afterward, the 26-year-old Tsegay vowed to try an go under 14 minutes next year: “Yes, I try,” she said.

The Prefontaine Classic, normally run in late May, was this year’s final stop on the international Diamond League circuit. The 32 champions crowned during the two-day meet at Eugene’s Hayward Field were set to earn $30,000 apiece.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won his second Prefontaine Classic title of the weekend with a victory in the 3,000. In a photo finish with Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, Ingebrigtsen crossed the line first in 7:23.63.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya won the 800 meters in a meet record 1 minute, 42.80 seconds. Canadian Marco Arop finished second in 1:42.85, a new national record. Arop bested Wanyonyi at the world tack and field championships last month in Budapest.

Ukranian Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed gold in the high jump. Afterward she said it was important to show the resilience of the Ukranians as the war with Russia continues.

“I’m happy that I have the opportunity to compete and show all the world that we are strongest, we are from Ukraine,” she said.

The two-day event opened on Saturday. Among the winners were American Christian Coleman in the men’s 100 meters and Jamaican Shericka Jackson in the women’s event. Ingebrigtsen won the Bowerman mile, an event unique to the Prefontaine Classic, is a blistering 3:43.73.

