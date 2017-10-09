BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — There will be no 24-hour basketball marathon on ESPN to mark the start of the college season this year.
The broadcasting giant says the annual event, which ran for nine seasons, presented programming challenges and won’t be part of this year’s schedule.
The event featured more than a dozen games spread out over 24 consecutive hours.
Spokesman Josh Krulewitz says the company may explore a return of the marathon concept at some point in the future.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' gritty 16-10 win over the Rams
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
He notes that more than 3,500 college basketball games will air on ESPN’s platforms during the 2017-18 season.
ESPN recently announced it will air a new early-season tournament, the Phil Knight Invitational, which will feature 16 teams playing across two separate brackets from Nov. 23-26.
One bracket features Butler, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Portland State, Stanford and Texas. The other includes Arkansas, DePaul, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Portland and UConn.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25