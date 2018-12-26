BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” posted an 8 percent increase over last season, and remained the most-watched series on cable.
The 17-game prime-time package averaged 11.647 million viewers compared to 10.788 million last season and 11.390 million in 2016. The most-watched game was the Nov. 17 matchup between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams, which attracted 16.7 million viewers. The game was originally scheduled for Mexico City, but it was moved to Los Angeles due to field conditions. The Rams won 54-51 in the highest-scoring game in the series’ 49-season history.
New Orleans was the highest-metered market with an average rating of 14.4, followed by Norfolk, Virginia, (11.6); Richmond, Virginia, (10.9); Kansas City (10.6); and Denver (10.1).
