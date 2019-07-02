ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have optioned right-hander Tom Eshelman to Triple-A Norfolk one day after he went five solid innings in his major league debut.

Eshelman allowed two runs and six hits Monday night against Tampa Bay and was in line for a win until the Orioles bullpen gave up four runs in the final three innings of a 6-3 loss.

The Orioles purchased the contract of Asher Wojciechowski from Norfolk to start Tuesday night’s game with the Rays.

Right-hander Josh Lucas (strained right shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and righty Matt Wotherspoon was designated for assignment.

