PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a go-ahead triple, Josh Rojas connected for a solo homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks climbed out of an early three-run hole to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Thursday night.

The Rockies built a 3-0 lead by the third inning after Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon all had run-scoring hits. But the Diamondbacks responded with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game. Rojas’ homer to right field — his second of the season — cut the D-backs’ deficit to 3-2.

Arizona’s decisive rally came in the seventh when Escobar tripled into the right-center gap, scoring Josh VanMeter. David Peralta followed with a single that brought home Escobar, and the D-backs had their final 5-3 margin.

Arizona right-hander Luke Weaver lasted just four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks. But the D-backs’ bullpen was excellent: Chris Devenski, Taylor Clarke, Caleb Smith (2-1), Kevin Ginkel and Stefan Crichton all pitched a scoreless inning.

Smith stuck out the side in the seventh. Crichton earned his third save.

Colorado’s Robert Stephenson (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs, including one earned, in the seventh. Arizona finished with 12 hits.

The Diamondbacks continued their streak of good baseball, improving to 13-12 for the year after starting 5-10. The Rockies are in last place in the NL West at 9-16.

ADDING ADAMS

The Rockies selected the contract of veteran first baseman Matt Adams from the team’s alternate training site. The 32-year-old was signed by Colorado in late March. He’s a career .259 hitter with 118 homers and 397 RBIs in stints with St. Louis, Washington and Atlanta.

To make room on the roster, the Rockies optioned outfielder Sam Hilliard to their alternate training site. They also designated right-hander Ashton Goudeau for assignment. Goudeau was claimed off waivers by the Rockies in April from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Adams came into the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth but struck out looking to end the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Devenski (restricted list) was added back to the roster after three outings at the alternate site. Devenski left the team shortly after opening day because of personal issues. He gave up two runs over two innings in his first two outings of the season before his absence. … The team optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to the alternate site to make room for Devenski. Lopez had a 6.30 ERA in 11 appearances.

UP NEXT

The Rockies and Diamondbacks meet for the second game of the four-game series on Friday night. Colorado will send RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA) to the mound. He’ll face Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31), who is making his first appearance since throwing a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves on Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports