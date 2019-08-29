PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit his 30th home run, Wilmer Flores had three hits and three RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated Hyun-Jin Ryu for the first time in four tries this season in an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

Escobar’s three-run homer in the sixth inning gave Arizona a 10-4 lead and made him the fourth switch-hitter in major league history with at least 30 homers, 20 doubles and 10 triples in the same season. He has 24 doubles and 10 triples.

Nick Ahmed had two hits and two RBIs, and Adam Jones had a two-run double as Arizona scored seven runs in the third and fourth innings off Ryu, who tied season highs in runs and hits allowed 10).

The Diamondbacks knocked Ryu out with five consecutive hits with two out in a three-run fifth.

Ryu (12-5) had won his previous three starts against Arizona this season while giving up one run in 20 innings, an 0.45 ERA. He has given up 18 runs in his last 14 2/3 innings over three starts, pushing his league-leading ERA to 2.35, the first time it has been over 2.00 since May 12.

Justin Turner homered, doubled and had three RBIs and Joc Pederson had two hits and scored twice for the Dodgers, who had won six of nine. The Dodgers’ magic number to clinch their seventh straight NL West title remained at nine.

Matt Andriese (5-4) gave up one run in one inning of relief but was the beneficiary of the three-run fifth inning, picking up the victory.

Arizona has won four in a row and seven of 10. The Diamondbacks remained 4 ½ games behind the Chicago Cubs in the race for the second NL wild card.

Flores is 18 for 31 with 11 RBIs in his last nine games, and 28 for 65 in his last 23.

Turner had sacrifice fly in the first inning, and the Dodgers used four walks by Arizona starter Merrill Kelly and Turner’s RBI double to score two in the third inning for a 3-0 lead before Ryu fell apart after hitting Tim Locastro to open the fourth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (domestic violence suspension) gave up three runs, two earned, while throwing 43 pitches two innings for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday. He will rejoin the Dodgers on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said.

Diamondbacks: LF David Peralta (right shoulder AC joint) is scheduled to undergo surgery to have loose bodies removed by Reds team physician Dr. Wayne Kremchek on Friday. … RHP Luke Weaver (forearm strain) is to throw all pitches in an aggressive bullpen session Friday, manager Torey Lovullo said. Weaver, out since late May, is expected to return in a bullpen role in September. … RHP Taijuan Walker (right capsule strain) played catch at 120 feet Thursday and is to throw off flat ground Friday. He is unlikely to return this season. … CF/2B Ketel Marte was removed in the seventh inning after suffering a hamstring cramp in Arizona’s previous game Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 2.74) will make his fifth major league start after holding the Yankees to one run and two hits Saturday. He lost to the Diamondbacks in his major league debut on June 26, giving up six runs (four earned) in four innings in an 8-2 loss.

Diamondbacks: Rookie RHP Zac Gallen (1-1, 2.56) will make his second career appearance against the Dodgers. He gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings of a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on July 19 while with Miami.

