PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-runner Jason Martin scored the winning run on catcher Yasmani Grandal’s error in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

With the score tied at 4-4, the Pirates loaded the bases with none out as Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell singled and Ke’Bryan Hayes walked.

Kevin Newman then laid down a bunt. Pitcher Jimmy Cordero fielded the ball and shoveled it to Grandal in attempt to get a force out at home plate, but Grandal dropped the toss and Martin, who ran for Polanco, scored.

Newman started the game-tying rally in the eighth inning with a double as the Pirates scored twice. After Jacob Stallings followed with another double to drive in Newman, Erik Gonzalez flared an RBI single into left field to make it 4-4.

Richard Rodriguez (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Ross Detwiler (1-1) took the loss, as he was charged with an unearned run in 1/3 inning.

Grandal hit a two-run home run and Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 21 games for the White Sox.

Grandal’s blast capped a three-run fifth inning that broke a scoreless tie and included an RBI single by Yoan Moncada. Abreu kept his streak going in the eighth when he singled.

Abreu then scored from first base when Polanco, the right fielder, bobbled Eloy Jimenez’s double for an error. That put the White Sox ahead 4-2, but they did not hold that lead for long.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease faced the minimum 12 batters through the first four innings before faltering with two outs in the fifth. Josh Bell doubled and scored on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ triple and Newman’s RBI infield single moved Pittsburgh within 3-2.

After allowing a leadoff single in the sixth inning, Cease was lifted after allowing two runs and five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Making his second straight since being sidelined nearly a month by a strained right triceps, Pittsburgh’s Joe Musgrove pitched four scoreless innings. He allowed three hits while striking out five and walking two.

WEARING NO. 21

All Pirates players and coaches will wear No. 21 in Wednesday night’s game against the White Sox as part of Roberto Clemente Day. Major League Baseball has also given permission for players of Puerto Rican descent on other teams to wear the number for the day.

The Pirates and the family of the late Hall of Fame right fielder are hoping to spark a movement in which No. 21 will be retired throughout Major League Baseball. In 2009, MLB retired No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke the sport’s color barrier in 1947.

Clemente died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve in 1972 off the cost of San Juan, Puerto Rico, while attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua.

“It’s a great honor to wear No. 21,” Bell said. “Being a Pittsburgh guy, you see 21 shirts all the time. It’s great to honor the man, honor his family and honor his sacrifice.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: LHP Gio Gonzalez (strained left groin) was activated from the 10-day injury list after being out since Aug. 23. The veteran may be used as both a starter and reliever down the stretch. “He’s our Swiss Army knife,” manager Rick Renteria said. RHP Zach Burdi was optioned to the alternate training site in Schaumburg, Illinois.

UP NEXT:

White Sox: RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will make his fourth career start Wednesday night in the finale of the two-game series.

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (1-0, 3.96 ERA), also a rookie, is coming off his first career win Sept. 3 against the Chicago Cubs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports