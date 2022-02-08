LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welterweight champions Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugás will meet in a title unification bout April 16 in Arlington, Texas.

The fighters’ promoters announced the deal Tuesday for Spence to defend his WBC and IBF belts against WBA champion Ugás at AT&T Stadium, the massive home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) lives in the Dallas area, where he will fight for the fourth time in his last five bouts. He has been the IBF’s 147-pound champion since 2017, and he added the WBC title in 2019 by beating Shawn Porter.

Spence was scheduled to fight eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas last summer, but Spence withdrew 11 days before the bout with a torn retina.

Ugás (27-4, 12 KOs) stepped in for Spence on short notice and earned the biggest victory of his up-and-down career with a decisive unanimous decision over Pacquiao, who retired after the bout.

Spence and unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford have been circling a unification bout for years, but promoters’ squabbles have kept it from happening. Crawford and Canelo Álvarez are considered the world’s top two pound-for-pound fighters by most observers.

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports