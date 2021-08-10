Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Mike Weir committed to playing at the Boeing Classic, which is coming to The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge next week.

It’s the first time the three players have played at the PGA Champions Tour event.

The tournament returns after there was no event last year because of the pandemic. This year, there are no capacity limitations or physical distancing requirements, but masks are required indoors.

College football

• Central Washington was picked to win the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title by the conference’s coaches. CWU won the conference in 2019 and played one game last year, losing at Montana 59-3. There are only three football teams in the GNAC for this season: CWU, Western Oregon and Simon Fraser.

Junior Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2021 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft from the Regina Pats in exchange for defenseman Luke Bateman.

Minors

• Brian O’Keefe’s ninth-inning homer lifted the visiting Tacoma Rainiers over the Reno Aces 8-7.

• Kennie Taylor was 3 for 4 with three RBI as the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Vancouver Canadiens 11-6.