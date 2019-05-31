ATLANTA (AP) — Tristin English drove in five runs on four hits, Amos Willingham allowed only two runs in six innings and host Georgia Tech beat Florida A&M 13-2 in NCAA regional action on Friday night.

Georgia Tech (42-17) will play Auburn on Saturday night. Florida A&M (27-33) will play Coastal Carolina Saturday in an elimination game.

The Rattlers were hurt by four errors. Five Florida A&M pitchers combined to issue 13 walks, including seven in 5 2/3 innings by starter Kyle Coleman (6-6), who allowed five runs.

The Yellow Jackets led only 5-2 before English had a run-scoring single and Colin Hall drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in a five-run seventh. English drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the eighth.

Willingham (8-2) allowed six hits and two walks.

Ryan Coscarella singled in a run in Florida A&M’s two-run fifth.