Paul Casey, the Englishman ranked No. 26 in the world, has joined the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf tour.

Casey, who hasn’t played a tournament round since March because of injuries, plans to make his LIV debut this month at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Casey, 44, has won 21 times as a professional, including three times on the PGA Tour and 15 times on the European tour. He has been on five Ryder Cup teams.

The upstart LIV series, fronted by CEO Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, aims to challenge the PGA Tour. It has lured golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, with the promise of big signing bonuses, hefty prize purses and fewer events.

Players at LIV events compete for a $20 million purse, with an additional $5 million prize fund for a team competition. Charl Schwartzel won the London event (and team portion) and made $4.75 million. Fields are capped at 48 golfers and there are no cuts.

On the LIV tour, he’ll join the team Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau.

