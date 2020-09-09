LONDON (AP) — England will play New Zealand in a friendly at Wembley Stadium as part of a triple header in November.

Gareth Southgate’s side will host New Zealand on Nov. 12 ahead of the final two UEFA Nations League group fixtures away to Belgium on Nov. 15 and at home against Iceland three days later.

In keeping with current coronavirus pandemic guidelines, the games in London are scheduled to be played without fans. But the English Football Association said it was “committed to working with the government to get supporters back in stadiums as soon as possible.”

England also has three games in October after being unable to play for 10 months until over the last week.

England beat Iceland 1-0 on Saturday and drew 0-0 against Denmark on Tuesday in the Nations League.

England’s only two previous matches against New Zealand were in 1991 as part of a tour of the country when Graham Taylor’s side won 1-0 and 2-0.

