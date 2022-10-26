NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion England will host South American champion Brazil in the first Women’s Finalissima game in London next year, UEFA said Wednesday.

The showpiece game for women’s soccer will take place on April 6 at Wembley Stadium, three months before both teams go to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Wembley also hosted an 87,000 crowd to see Lionel Messi star in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Italy in June at the inaugural Finalissima for the men’s continental champions.

England also won the Women’s Euro 2022 at Wembley, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time, on the same day in July that Brazil beat host nation Colombia 1-0 to win the Copa América Femenina title.

UEFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL are building closer ties in soccer’s world politics. They have opened a joint office in London and signed a working agreement through June 2028.

